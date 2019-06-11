Xiaomi Mi Band 4 release date, price, specs, news and features

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is official after being unveiled at an event in China that saw the company reveal two different models of its latest fitness tracker.

It's a follow up to the extremely popular and affordable Xiaomi Mi Band 3, but this comes with a few significant upgrades over last year's product.

Xiaomi's wearables may not offer all of the top-end tracking tech you'd find in the Fitbit Charge 3 or a Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro, but its products are usually available for a remarkably good price.

Below we've put together all of the details we've learnt so far about the Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

We're starting with the bad news - we don't yet know when you'll be able to buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. So far, it's only available in China and those in the country will be able to buy it on June 16.

Xiaomi has yet to announce global pricing or availability for the new tracker, but we've asked the company to keep us posted on the latest details and we'll share them once we know them.

The cheapest Mi Band 4 model is set to cost CNY 169 in China (about £20, $25, AU$35) while a more expensive variant with NFC onboard is set to cost CNY 229 (about £25, $33, AU$48).

We may see the prices err slightly higher or lower than the estimates above as the Mi Band 3 launched at around £25 / $30 / AU$35. Compared to a lot of competing products though, the Mi Band 4 is set to be very affordable.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 design and display

One of the biggest upgrades over the Mi Band 3 is the full color AMOLED display on the Mi Band 4. It's 0.95-inches with a resolution of 120 x 240, and it's the first time the company has employed a color display on its fitness tracker.

It's larger than last year's screen as well, but it's worth noting that this is still a relatively small display. It's a touchscreen too so you cycle through functionality directly on your wrist.

The new color display has allowed the company to introduce watch faces for the first time, which means you'll be able to customize the look of your fitness tracker's sleep screen too.

There are currently 77 to choose from, and it may be something the company updates with further options in the future.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Worried about scratching or breaking it? There's 2.5D glass protection on top of the device to ensure that it doesn't easily break.

The design is largely similar to the Mi Band 3 with a silicone strap to ensure it stays on your wrist, and it's easy to pop the tracker out of this so you can switch to another band when you want to.

There are lots of color choices this year with black, blue, purple, orange and beige all being confirmed so far. We don't know if that's the full list, and it may be the company only sees fit to bring certain models to some markets.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 fitness

Although this is a fitness tracker, it isn't the most comprehensive health monitoring device.

There's a heart rate sensor on the rear, like on the Mi Band 3, and it'll be able to track all of your daily steps as well as other activities such as cycling and running.

The new six-axis sensor in the tracker also allows it to track a variety of swim activities. Xiaomi has confirmed it'll be able to monitor Freestyle, Backstroke, Butterfly Stroke and Medley when you're in the pool. It can go into the pool because it's 5ATM water resistant.

Sleep tracking is also included on the tracker, but if you're looking for a fully fledged fitness device it's worth knowing that this only really does the basics and a little bit more.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 other features

Xiaomi has estimated that the battery life on the tracker will be around 20 days from a single charge. We'll put that through its paces when we get to try out the fitness band, but it's a similar result to what we've seen from the company's past products.

Xiaomi has included a few surprises here, and one of them is a microphone inside the tracker. It allows you to speak to the Xiaomi's own AI voice assistant to control smart devices or the music on your connected phone.

It's unlikely this feature will be available around the rest of the world though. Xiaomi's AI assistant is currently only available in China, and there don't seem to be any plans to bring it to other markets in the near future.

Xiaomi has introduced two versions of the tracker; one with NFC, and one without. The more expensive model has the functionality for mobile payments, but again it's unlikely we'll see it around the rest of the world as in the past the company hasn't included it.

You'll also get notifications from your phone, and examples shown so far include WhatsApp messages alongside texts or fitness details directly from the tracker itself.

You won't be able to reply directly from the screen, so you'll have to get your phone out to be able to do that.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Avengers Edition

Image Credit: Xiaomi

The company has also unveiled a special edition for the Mi Band 4 with Marvel's The Avengers branding. There are three different color choices (black, red or blue) with the rear of the strap either sporting an image of the Captain America shield, Iron Man's helmet or the Avengers logo.

It's pretty much the same product, but it comes with a special watch face and the unique strap. There's no guarantee this product will ever be available outside of China though, but we'll be sure to share details with you if it does.