WWE Day 1 live stream: how to watch wrestling PPV online from anywhere

Has Vinnie Mac taken us all back in time a week? Because some big turkeys are about to get stuffed at WWE Day 1. There are four titles on the table, including a super-heavyweight rematch years in the making between The Big Dog and The Beast, in this inaugural WWE Day 1, which is also WWE's first ever New Year's Day PPV. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 WWE Day 1 live stream, wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV the exclusive broadcaster for US viewers!

Roman Reigns is no stranger to Suplex City. Lesnar has used his signature move to embarrassingly devastating effect on the current Universal Champion countless times in their past meetings, and the Head of the Table is going to have his work cut out staying out of his opponent's clutches.

Lesnar may only just be returning, but he's shaping up as the biggest threat to Reigns' dominance that there's ever likely to be. Meanwhile, relations are more fraught than ever between Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, who tried to exact revenge outside the squared circle before Christmas, still reeling about her brutal defeat last month.

Plus, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley have WWE Champion Big E in their crosshairs in the Fatal Fourway, and The New Day take on The Usos. Read on for the full WWE Day 1 2022 card and all you need to know to watch a WWE Day 1 live stream online from anywhere.

WWE Day 1 live stream in the US

Peacock TV Premium is the exclusive place to watch all of WWE's biggest events stateside, and you can tune into WWE Day 1 from 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday, January 1. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that will get you every big WWE event in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

WWE Day 1 live stream from outside your country

You'll be able to watch WWE Day 1 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We're rounding up all the best places to watch in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out as well.

Watch a WWE Day 1 live stream from anywhere

How to watch WWE Day 1: live stream in Canada

WWE Network WWE's move to Peacock doesn't affect Canadian viewers, which means the best place to watch WWE Day 1 is still WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to WWE Day 1, which runs on Saturday, January 1, with the action beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream WWE Day 1 coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch WWE Day 1: live stream in the UK

BT Sport Box Office BT Sport is usually the place to watch all things WWE in the UK, but at the time of writing it isn't clear if it's showing WWE Day 1. It's well worth keeping an eye on the BT Sport Box Office to see if this changes - if it does, WWE Day 1 is likely to be a PPV event costing £19.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month - and it's definitely showing WWE Day 1. You'll have to prepare for a late one though, because the action gets underway at 1am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch WWE Day 1: live stream in Australia

WWE Network WWE fans in Australia can tune into WWE Day 1 on WWE Network, which is also available Down Under. A subscription costs US$9.99 per month. It's also being shown on Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV. The PPV event is available for $24.95. The WWE Day 1 action begins at 12pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon. Aussies abroad looking to watch a WWE Day 1 live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch WWE Day 1: live stream WWE in Japan

WWE Network If you're watching from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 10am JST on Sunday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in to WWE Day 1 via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.

How to watch WWE Day 1: live stream in India

Sony Ten 1 WWE fans in India can tune into WWE Day 1 on Sony Ten 1, but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 6.30am IST on Sunday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll be able to tune into WWE Network for a replay too.

WWE Day 1 2022 full card