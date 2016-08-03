This biological battery is made of vitamins

Batteries are vital to modern life. Without them, there'd be no cars, mobile phones, cameras or laptops. TechRadar would be a very different place.

But there's a bit of a problem - producing and disposing of batteries has a big impact on the environment. So engineers and chemists are constantly working to find greener alternatives - after all, nature is actually pretty good at storing energy.

The latest development comes from the University of Toronto. There, a team of chemists have created a battery that incorporates parts made of vitamins. It's high-voltage, long-lasting, and environmentally-friendly.

Bio-Derived

The main breakthrough is the creation of a cathode out of a substance called "flavin", derived from vitamin B2. Cathodes are where electrons flow from inside a battery, providing an electrical current to an attached device.

While bio-derived battery parts have been made before, this is the first that uses long-chain polymers for the electrodes.

The energy can therefore be stored in a vitamin-created plastic, rather than a more expensive, less environmentally-friendly material like cobalt.

Dwight Seferos, who co-authored a paper describing the battery in the journal Advanced Functional Materials, says that the development process took some time.

"You put things together in a certain order, but some things that look like they'll fit together on paper don't in reality," he said. "We tried a few approaches and the fifth one worked."

Trial and Error

Tyler Schon, who also worked on the project, added: "It's been a lot of trial-and-error. Now we're looking to design new variants that can be recharged again and again."

Their current prototype is about the size of a hearing aid battery, but they plan to develop it further and potentially scale it up to a size that could support larger devices.

Image credit: Diana Tyszko/University of Toronto