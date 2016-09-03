The Weirdest Tech at IFA 2016

We've seen things you people wouldn't believe. For every Samsung Gear S3 or Sony Xperia XZ gracing the show floor at IFA 2016, there's piles of good, bad, ugly and downright bizarre tech to go with them.

Three days of exploring the depths of the gadget-filled halls out in Berlin would have anyone questioning their sanity. But after getting a look at some of the stuff companies are exhibiting at the show, you'd have to wonder if some developers and designers had all their marbles collected to begin with.

Feast your eyes on some of the strangest stuff to pop up at IFA 2016 so far.

Acer Pawbo+

Do you love your pet? Do you believe it deserves your undivided, personal attention? Does your pet (wisely) fear the impending Skynet takeover? Then spare it the indignity of having to deal with the Acer Pawbo+, a web connected camera that essentially turns your pooch into a circus act for all the internet to see.

Letting you interact with your pet remotely through a camera and mic system, it'll even dispense treats if Rex's Instagram pout is on point. That built-in auto-laser pointer sounds like a trip to the doggy opticians just waiting to happen though.

XYZprinting Full Body Scanner

3D printing a little Minecraft creation or missing LEGO block? Cool! But unless you've the physique of a Greek god, no one want's to see your sagging flesh, 3-days-on pants and soulless smile immortalised in 3D-printed plastic.

Alcatel IDOL 4S 'VR-in-the-Box'

On the one hand, Alcatel's IDOL 4S box doubling up as a Google Goggles VR viewer is pretty cool. On the other, if one of the key features of a phone is the box it comes in, Alcatel might have a bigger problem on its hands.

Side note: no-one ever wants to be reminded of the existence of Jack-in-the-boxes. Terrifying.

Tipron

"Hey! We heard you like robots. And transformers. And the internet. And projectors. So we put a projector in your transformer in your internets in your robot! It's Tipron, the everything-and-nothing bot!"

SPIN Remote

You've heard the old adage, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it", right? Well someone should spread the word to the makers of the SPIN Remote. They reckon it's "the simplest, most stylish remote ever".

But it sounds like anything but that – controlling everything from smart bulbs to your speakers, its "innovative" control method of myriad twists and gestures sounds like it will have your house flashing like an all night rave, whether you intend it to or not.

LG light show

In space, no-one can hear you scream. At IFA they can though, so it's probably best not to head to LG's creepy light show room with its overhead bulbs. Unless you're looking to tap some of that "hostage video chic", that is.

Philips Respironics Dreamwear

More like "Nightmare-Wear", amirite?