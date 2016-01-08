Coles and Kogan will accept your Dick Smith gift cards

When Dick Smith entered voluntary administration earlier this week, those unlucky enough to receive a gift card from the electronics chain for Christmas cried out in horror.

Announcing the move, Dick Smith confirmed that it would no longer honour lay-bys and that its gift cards were now void – a questionable move in terms of fairness after the chain had tempted customers by offering an extra 10 per cent of value to its gift card sales in the lead up to Christmas.

But it seems all is not lost as Kogan and Coles are stepping in to soften the blow.

What's the deal?

Coles has stated that Dick Smith gift cards bought from one of its stores can be exchanged for a Coles gift card of equal value, but customers are required to provide a proof of purchase.

Meanwhile Kogan is offering $25 credit in exchange for valid Dick Smith gift cards.

In typically boisterous fashion, the online electronics emporium announced "We know it sucks to be out of pocket, which is why we want to help Dick Smith customers by offering them a Gift Card / Voucher Swap!"

Taking advantage of the offer requires customers to physically mail their valid gift card to Kogan by 1 February, and in exchange Kogan will email the $25 voucher. Further details on the offer can be found here.