Windows 10 May 2019 Update gets fixes for some long-standing bugs

Windows 10 May 2019 Update has been having a pretty smooth – and speedy – rollout thus far, with only relatively minor niggles, although there have been some more persistent issues remaining unsolved. But the good news is Microsoft has finally cured some of these with a new cumulative update.

The main thorny problems which have been hanging around include an error that has been preventing Windows Sandbox from running in certain cases (Microsoft’s solution that lets Windows 10 Pro users run suspicious apps in a sandbox away from the rest of the system). This has been fixed with cumulative update KB4512941.

And another sigh of relief can be breathed by those who were affected by compatibility issues caused by certain Intel Rapid Storage Technology drivers and the May 2019 Update. This issue appeared over a month ago now, but Microsoft says it’s resolved with KB4512941 (although the safeguarding block won’t be removed until early September – so presumably next week).

The cumulative update also deals with an issue whereby a black screen is displayed when using Remote Desktop to connect to a machine running Windows 10 May 2019 Update.

Mixed Reality improvements

Microsoft further promises that the latest cumulative update improves the “user experience and app compatibility so that more Win32 apps will work with Windows Mixed Reality”, which is good news for those who have invested in one of those headsets.

There are a raft of other fixes which Microsoft has detailed in a long list here, but they also include resolving an issue preventing certain games from using Spatial Audio capabilities, and a problem where no cursor appears when selecting text input on a touchscreen.

As we mentioned at the outset, the May 2019 Update rollout appears to have accelerated to a very speedy pace, with the upgrade now on 33% of Windows 10 machines according to one set of stats – that figure having tripled since the previous month, showing Microsoft has definitely opened up the floodgates.

Most of the folks upgrading are doing so from the April 2018 Update, with prodding from Microsoft because the end-of-service date for that particular update isn’t that far off now (November 12).

These are the best laptops of 2019

Via Wccftech