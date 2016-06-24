Oculus no longer cares if you're using an HTC Vive to play its games

Oculus has stepped back from enforcing its Oculus Rift headset-checking, DRM-like feature.

This controversial software was originally put in place to prevent HTC Vive owners who were using a homebrew application called Revive to access previously blocked-off Oculus Rift exclusive titles.

But, as we pointed out last month, that plan backfired, to say the least. Not only did Revive manage its way around the DRM, its creators also unintentionally allowed HTC Vive users to also bypass Oculus' game ownership check.

Not only were there Vive users on Oculus' gated lawn, they were stealing their apples, too.

Now, Oculus is lowering the fence and standing by its original position of siding with consumers, no matter which headset they purchase.

Here is the full statement from Oculus:

"We continually revise our entitlement and anti-piracy systems, and in the June update we've removed the check for Rift hardware from the entitlement check. We won't use hardware checks as part of DRM on PC in the future.

We believe protecting developer content is critical to the long-term success of the VR industry, and we'll continue taking steps in the future to ensure that VR developers can keep investing in ground-breaking new VR content."

If it wasn't obvious before, it should be now: HTC Vive owners will stop at nothing to play Oculus exclusives. Despite the flip-flop between stances, it's a positive step forward for making VR content.