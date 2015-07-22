New Polar M400 options will color your run

The Polar M400 has been out for a while but only with black and white bands, while offering only one size. That's about to change.

The company known for inventing the first wireless EKG heart rate monitor has unveiled a pink and blue model of the M400, where the pink version has a band that's shorter by 2 cm for smaller wrists.

Featuring integrated GPS and smart notifications (iOS to start with Android coming soon), the colorful watches are available now with heart rate monitors for $229.95 (about £148, AU$310) from the Polar site. The blue M400 without heart rate monitoring will be available in mid-August for $179.95 (about £116, AU$242).

The running watch also boasts the ability to display notifications allowing you to read text messages, view incoming calls, receive calendar alerts and see social media notifications. The watch is also GPS-enabled, measures sleep, speed, distance, altitude and pace all while water resistant up to 30m.

It seems like a watch made to rival the popular Pebble and Pebble Time but seems even better suited for the athletically inclined.

We've enjoyed our time with the M400 and feel like it's "one of the best pure running watches around, especially for the money," so adding a wider color palette certainly increases its appeal.