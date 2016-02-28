HTC Vive's Australian pricing revealed

For some of us, HTC Vive has become the most exciting player in virtual reality right now – and we finally have international pricing ahead of its April release.

In Australia, Vive will cost US$899, which equates to a little over $1,250. The figure doesn't include sales tax (in the US), but given its value, you can probably expect to add GST on top of that figure as well.

HTC had previously announced that the Vive will cost US$799 in the US.

Premium pricing

For the price you'll get the Vive VR headset, two bundled wand controllers and external sensors that will map your movements and location.

To use HTC Vive you are going to need quite a bit of space, not to mention a fair amount of money. The Vive is more expensive than the Oculus Rift, but then we always expected it would be considering the difference in hardware and abilities.

If you pre-order the Vive you'll get Google's Tilt Brush – an app that allows you to paint in 3D – as well as a two games, Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives and Fantastic Contraption.