Time’s up: Twitter is ending Vine soon

Vine, the short-form video creation app that you probably love and still use, will be discontinued by its owner, Twitter, in the coming months.

Launched in 2013, the video-stitching app caught on with creative types looking to tell short stories, but also quickly became the source for viral, comedic pieces of video content a la 5 Second Films.

There’s a bright side to the bad news though: within the team’s statement , it has ensured users that old content won’t disappear. Vine moving forward will cease to exist, but thankfully, the site will stay put so that people can continue to enjoy what’s already there.

And boy, is there a lot to enjoy. Of their many skills, the Vine community is particularly skilled at taking a bit of humor and spinning it in countless hilarious ways.

Let's take Peanut butter baby, for example.

Now, here are a few great remixes that people thought up.

Obviously, there will be people who think that this sort of thing isn't funny. Those people are wrong. It's funny. It's all funny.

So, why exactly is Vine coming to an end? No answer was given, but it's likely due to the lack of monetization potential, a similar problem that Twitter is having with its own core service. People create tons of content, but exactly how Twitter makes money from its users is proving to be a challenge.

This begs the question: is Periscope safe? We'll have to wait to find out. Enjoy this Vine in the mean time.