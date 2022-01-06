This GoPro for cyclists combines a smart tail light with laser-projected bike lanes

Audio player loading…

Cyclists often uses GoPros as their helmet-based dash cams, but Apeman's new camera takes safety to another level with a system that includes several useful features, including an electronic rearview mirror.

At the heart of the Apeman Seeker R1 system is a 4K action camera called the Seeker One, which you mount below your saddle to face backwards. This sits inside the Seeker Smart Tail Light, which turns on automatically when it gets dark and has a 50-lumen rapid flashing mode, alongside a 35-lumen mode to conserve battery.

But perhaps the neatest two features of the Seeker R1 are its anti-collision laser bike lane and ability to give you a rearview mirror for occasional checks behind you. The former uses lasers to project a virtual bike lane onto the road, to make sure drivers give you a wide berth. Early photos suggest this will project quite a narrow lane, but hopefully it'll be possible to make manual tweaks.

Thanks to the 'Go Ape' companion app (we wonder if that name may change, if the outdoor adventure company notices), you can also get a view of the road behind you, assuming your phone is mounted on the handlebars. Naturally, you'll want to keep your eyes on the road most of the time, but it could be useful for a quick glance if you're worried about an approaching truck.

This app also includes an 'SR Sense Mode', which Apeman says will serve up basic riding data like your speed, mileage and the incline of the road you're on. Apeman says the Seeker R1 mount also comes with its own 5,000mAh battery, which can be recharged concurrently with the camera inside.

There's no pricing or availability info yet for the Apeman Seeker R1, but the company says it will be available on Kickstarter in late January.

Analysis: A neat all-in-one concept for cycling safety

(Image credit: Apeman)

Not many of the Apeman Seeker R1's individual safety features are brand new, but it's interesting to see an action camera combine them in one useful system.

The idea of laser bike lanes goes back a decade or so, and many rear lights from the likes of Lezyne include them as an option. A traditional, handlebar-mounted rear-view mirror also arguably makes more practical sense than using a combination of your phone and an action camera.

But Apeman has spotted a gap that isn't currently filled by any GoPro accessories, and if you're after a cycling-specific action cam whose main priority is safety rather than capturing epic downhill biking videos, it could be a Kickstarter campaign that's worth looking out for later this month.

We have previously been impressed by the value offered by Apeman action cameras; the now discontinued Apeman A100 previously topped our guide to the best cheap action cameras. And the company's new Seeker sub-brand will offer a series of options, including a Seeker F1 case with a 150-lumen light that also turns on automatically in the dark, plus the option of buying its dual-screen Seeker One camera on its own.