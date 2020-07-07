The Grand Tour season 4 finally gets an update from Amazon Prime

When is the next episode of The Grand Tour season 4? It's the question every fan of the successful Amazon Prime Video series has been asking Jeremy Clarkson on Twitter since the last episode, Seamen, dropped back in December 2019. Now, Amazon has finally shed some light on what's going on with the series.

The next episode of The Grand Tour Presents, which is confirmed to take hosts Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond to Madagascar, is due this year, Amazon has confirmed on Twitter. Unfortunately, the next planned episode, which was due to be filmed in Russia, cannot begin production yet, for obvious reasons.

Here's the statement from The Grand Tour's Twitter account:

Yes, the next Special will land later this year.Yes, it’s filmed in Madagascar and yes, there will be cars.Yes, we wanted to go to Russia.No, we couldn’t (we all know why).Yes, we will try again.No, we don’t know when.Yes, we will keep you updated.#TheGrandTourJuly 7, 2020

Back in April, it was revealed that the latest episode was 2-3 weeks from being complete, with the release date then being in the hands of Amazon. In his most recent responses to followers about the next episode's release date, Clarkson simply answered "Ask Amazon".

What happens next?

TV and film production is facing challenges right now, but The Grand Tour is specifically built on the premise that the hosts travel to some interesting backdrops to create their usual brand of vehicular midlife crisis content. Russia is nearing 700,000 Covid-19 cases, which is bound to create challenges for filming a new episode of the show there.

It could mean, then, that this next episode of The Grand Tour is the last one we see for a while.