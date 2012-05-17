Grand Slam tennis coming to Sky in 3D

Sky has announced that it is offering up 3D tennis on Sky 3D from May 28, thanks to a tie up with Eurosport.

Eurosport is a big producer of 3D and has the rights to the live 3D feed from Centre Court of Roland Garros, and will be piping footage from the French Open through the Sky 3D channel.

The news comes as Sky pushes its big weekend of 3D sport – which involves the Champions League Final, live boxing and the Aviva Premiership Rugby Final.

Summer of love

Speaking about the tennis link-up, John Cassy, director of Sky 3D, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with Eurosport and bringing our customers live action from the French Open, as well as the first 3D Olympics this summer.

"By working with channel partners and continuing to invest heavily in our own 3D sports coverage, we're able to offer our customers a fantastic array of sport in 3D this summer, with football, rugby, cricket and tennis all available in immersive 3D over the next few months.

"Thanks to our ongoing commitment to 3D, Sky 3D customers can look forward to a monumental summer of sport."

When it comes to the Olympics, Sky has announced that it will show off more than 100 hours of the London 2012 Olympics in 3D – this is again thanks to its partnership with Eurosport.