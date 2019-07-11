Splinter Cell and Assassin's Creed games could be coming to Oculus VR

Fancy doing some virtual reality assassinations? If a new report is to be believed, you'll soon be able to play some of the finest stealthy-murder simulators (gulp) on an Oculus VR headset.

According to The Information, Oculus parent company Facebook is spending just shy of $1 billion to bring Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell games to its headsets on an exclusive basis.

That'd make them available to the Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, and Oculus Rift S headsets, but pull them away from the HTC Vive family and PlayStation VR.

The VR fight back?

"We cannot comment on specific partnerships, but we will continue to focus on expanding our library and reaching broader gaming audiences for years to come," an Oculus spokesperson told The Information. However, it's clear that such a move will be necessary for Facebook in order for its VR ambitions to pick up steam.

The promised VR boom from Facebook's $2 billion acquisition of Oculus back in 2014 may have failed to materialise as quickly as we'd all expected, but the continued popularity of the PlayStation VR, and Oculus's commitment to great exclusive content like Vader Immortal - A Star Wars VR Series offers hope that the best is still yet to come.