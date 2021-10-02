South Africa vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Rugby Championship from anywhere

It's been a near perfect tournament for the All Blacks, and Ian Foster's men will be looking to end the 2021 Rugby Championship on the high with one final win against a humbled Springboks.

Read on as our guide explains how to watch a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream for the 2021 Rugby Championship from anywhere in the world.

Boasting a 100% record with five wins from five, the All Blacks' magnificent display during the tournament has seen them win the Rugby Championship title for the seventh time and displace their opponents today at the top of the world rankings.

In contrast it's been a tournament to forget for South Africa, having only managed to beat Argentina and with the Springboks now on a run of three consecutive defeats.

The pressure is therefore very much on Rassie Erasmus' side to deliver a positive result in this final match of the tournament.

But with their opponents in such a rich vein of form, it's going to take a dramatic turnaround for South Africa to register what would be their first win over New Zealand in three years.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream of the Rugby Championship game wherever you are right now.

How to live stream South Africa vs New Zealand from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch an South Africa vs New Zealand live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the South Africa vs New Zealand game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 11.05pm NZST on Saturday night. Coverage starts on Sky Sport 1 at 10pm. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The service is showing every Rugby Championship match. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand: live stream Rugby Championship in South Africa

Rugby fans looking to watch the South Africa vs New Zealand game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport, which is the place to watch every Rugby Championship game. Kick-off is set for 12.05pm SAST on Saturday afternoon, with the build-up starting at 11am. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand FREE in Australia

In Australia you can tune in to South Africa vs New Zealand on Stan Sport, which is live streaming this final 2021 Rugby Championship match. Kick-off is set for 8.05pm AEST on Saturday evening. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an South Africa vs New Zealand live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand: live stream Rugby Championship in the UK

In the UK, live coverage of the South Africa vs New Zealand game comes courtesy of Sky Sports. South Africa vs New Zealand starts at 11.05am BST, with coverage getting underway on Sky Sports Arena at 10am. Sky subscribers can watch on-the-go or stream on a range of devices with the provider's Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For rugby fans without Sky, the best alternative is the more flexible streaming option, Now TV, where you can buy a Sky Sports membership. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand: live stream Rugby Championship in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the South Africa vs New Zealand game in the US, but you'll have to get up early or stay up seriously late, with kick-off set for 6.05am ET / 3.05am PT on Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the Rugby Championship action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand: live stream Rugby Championship in Canada