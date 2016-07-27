Windows 10 Anniversary Update: everything you need to know

Windows 10 is having an anniversary! Hooray! It'll be a year old in July. Or rather 23 years old, as it's basically a souped-up Windows NT but, hey, every pensioner we know says they're 21, so whatever.

Alongside the cake and party streamers, Microsoft is also giving you a present on August 2. No, not the disappearance of that upgrade reminder (though that is happening); a new update with a whole host of features that are sure to work perfectly with all your programs full time. (We're nervously laughing here.)

But what are they? And why should you care? Read on...

This article is part of TechRadar's Windows 10 week. Microsoft's latest operating system turns from a free to a paid upgrade on July 29, and we're looking to answer the question of whether it's good for you.