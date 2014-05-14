It's still in preview, but Windows Phone 8.1 already has an update

Get it while it's hot

If you were one of the early adopters who downloaded the Windows Phone 8.1 Preview for Developers, you're in luck. Microsoft has already gifted you with an update.

"Running #WP8.1 Developer Preview?" posed Redmond exec Joe Belfiore on Twitter. "GO CHECK FOR UPDATES! we have bits with plenty of bug fixes including some battery improvements!"

A blog post elaborates that thanks to the "direct feedback loop" Microsoft enjoys with "the savviest of user communities" who've downloaded the preview, it was able to implement improvements.

To download the Windows Phone 8.1 update, head to Settings then Phone Update, and select "check for updates."

What's in a month?

It was one month ago to the day that Microsoft first released Windows Phone 8.1, a factoid noted by Microsoft twice in its blog post.

What's more, a Microsoft spokeswoman sent TechRadar the following statement: "The update includes several improvements based on the feedback we've received, and we're happy to be rolling it out after just one month."

One month, guys. Just to be clear.

When asked if Windows Phone users can expect monthly updates from here on out, the spokeswoman said the company had nothing else to share.

Microsoft has been known to follow a wide update release cadence, but it seems keen to note that the first WP8.1 update is out at the one-month mark. Could this all be a heavy *wink* *wink* *hint* *hint* that we're in for more frequent OS send-outs? Sure seems like it.