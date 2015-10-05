Android Marshmallow is live, but probably not for your device

Android Marshmallow, the latest update to hit Google's mobile operating system, is available now and promises to be the sweetest yet.

With the update installed, users will have access to a ton of new features, like Now on Tap, the smart feature that assists you with relevant feedback based on the context of, say, your e-mails. Going to see The Martian this weekend? Now on Tap will display the showtimes at your local theater.

Now on Tap is worth the upgrade alone, but a few more additions packed inside of Marshmallow will make it a must-have for Android users. Doze, for instance, is said to give phones running Marshmallow a 30% increase in battery life by analyzing your usage habits. Basically, it lets your device enter a deep sleep and save battery while not in use.

But wait, there is s'more: Marshmallow puts the app permission controls in the hands of users. Changes can be made to which features an app can access on the fly and to any app.

Lastly, there is a bit of sad news to accompany the news of Marshmallow's release. At the time of writing, it's only available for select Nexus devices. Of course, it will come pre-installed on the upcoming Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P. But, in the meantime, you'll need at least a Nexus 5, Nexus 6, Nexus 7 (2013), Nexus 9, or Nexus Player to enjoy the update.

The update is rolling out over-the-air today to the devices listed above. But, if you're like me and lack patience, visit this page and install the factory image.

The big questions remains, when will your device get Marshmallow? The rollout of Android 5.0 Lollipop was sloppy, to say the least, with many users waiting months to get last year's update to Material Design. Keep it locked to this page to find out when HTC, Sony, Samsung and more are planning on updating their devices.