Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite tipped to pack a premium processor chip

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones to arrive at the end of February at the MWC industry event in Barcelona, and if rumors are to be believed, there are three different models on the way. New leaks over the weekend suggest the entry-level S10 Lite is still going to pack quite a punch.

According to seasoned tipster Ice Universe, who has a respectable record when it comes to revealing smartphone specs ahead of time, the S10 Lite will feature the same Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 processor as the more expensive models.

If that's true, it means you'll still be getting a very powerful phone for your money, even if you opt for the Lite model. It would seem Samsung is going to make the savings on the S10 Lite in other areas like the screen and camera – perhaps following the example of the iPhone XR, which has the same chip as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Peak S10 rumor season

It's just about peak rumor season now for the Samsung Galaxy S10 models, so more leaks and speculative predictions are likely between now and February. Thinner bezels than ever before are on the cards, with battery sizes up to 4,000mAh also rumored.

With the Galaxy S10 Lite specifically, it would appear it's going to come sporting a 5.8-inch screen. The standard Galaxy S10 is being tipped to roll up with a 6.1-inch display, while the most expensive Galaxy S10 Plus will come with a 6.4-inch screen. We've already mentioned the internal chipsets, which will be Snapdragon or Exynos depending on the region.

Price-wise, the suggestion is the S10 Lite will roll up for a cost of around $650-$750 (that's roughly £510-£590 or AU$915-AU$1,055). Within a couple of months we should have confirmation on all of these details – and of course we'll bring you the news on launch day.