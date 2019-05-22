Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus colors might soon include red

The Samsung Galaxy S10 already comes in a varied selection of colors, but it looks like one more shade will soon be added to the list, as a model in ‘Cardinal Red’ has leaked.

Images of the bright red shade have been shared by Roland Quandt (a leaker with a good track record) and if accurate this should join Canary Yellow as one of the boldest options.

According to Quandt, the red shade will be available for both the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, but it doesn’t sound like it will be landing everywhere, as in a follow-up tweet he said that it’s “coming to (some countries in?) Western Europe. And Russia.”

So... if you’re in the US or Australia you might be out of luck.

He also didn’t give an exact date for when this shade would arrive, but mobiltelefon.ru reports that it’s already available to pre-order from a Russian store.

Sadly, there’s no date given there either, but the price is apparently the same as other Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus models, so at least you probably won’t have to pay more for it in red.

The new shade – if it exists - will join the Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow and Flamingo Pink shades that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is currently available in. The Galaxy S10 Plus is available in all of those options plus Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

So far there’s no suggestion that the Samsung Galaxy S10e will be available in Cardinal Red, but it shares many color options with the rest of the range so we wouldn’t rule it out, especially as brands often like to offer multiple color variants for the lower-cost options.