Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is in stores today

One of the year's top phones went on sale today and, no, we're not talking iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available in stores and online in the US and UK. This brings the massive Note 8 – with its 6.3-inch display, 6GB of RAM and dual rear cameras – to a carrier or retailer near you. The Note 8 goes on sale in Australia September 22.

US carriers with the Galaxy Note 8 on sale today include AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon.

Retailers selling the Note 8 include Best Buy, Samsung, Target and Walmart.

Supersize meets super-supersize: iPhone X vs Galaxy Note 8

The Galaxy Note 8 price is $929 / £869 / AU$1,499, though some carriers are selling the device for $40 a month for 24 months. We suggest getting the unlocked version, if you can.

While the Note 8 price is more than the iPhone 8 Plus price of $799 / £799 / AU$1,229, it's still less than the iPhone X price of $999 / £999 / AU$1,579. The iPhone 8 price is $699 / £699 / AU$1,079.

Samsung is offering a trade-in for eligible devices when you purchase a Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 or Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus , something to consider if you want to save towards the purchase of your new phone.

Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders were a record-breaking success, and it seems the excitement will carry over now that the Note 8 is on sale in stores.

Anyone who orders a Note 8 between now and September 24 through Samsung will also be treated to a free Samsung Gear 360 camera or a free "Galaxy Foundation" kit, which includes a Samsung 128GB EVO+ microSD and Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible. This offer is only good while supplies last.