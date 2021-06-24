Realme X7 Max Milky Way variant goes on sale: price, specs, and availability

Realme X7 Max Milky Way colour variant will be available in India for the first time. The company’s newest mid-range smartphone was launched in India a few weeks ago and was available in Silver and Black colour options.

The first sale of the Milky Way colour variant is scheduled for today at noon on Flipkart. Realme has been experimenting with some eye-catching colour options. The company also had Illuminating Yellow Realme 8 Pro which would glow in the dark. The new Milky Way colour of the Realme X7 Max takes it a step further with a design.

Realme X7 Max price and availability

The Realme X7 Max is available in India in two variants. The base variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is priced at Rs 26,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. Apart from the Milky Way colour option, the device is also available in Mercury Silver and Asteroid Black options.

Realme X7 Max specs and features

With the launch of Realme X7 Max, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor made its debut in India. It is an eight-core chipset with one Ultra Arm Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 Super cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. It supports n1/n28A/n40/n41/n77/n78/n79 5G bands in India.

You are looking at a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD resolution with 120Hz screen refresh rate in the visual department. It has a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 91.7% screen to body ratio, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The Realme X7 Max comes with a two-tone design with a glossy camera strip and the rest of the back with a matte finish.

The phone comes in two variants - 8GB RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and 12GB + 256GB, but it misses out on the microSD card slot. The Realme X7 Max sports a Sony IMX682 main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

The Realme X7 Max also comes with a 4,500mAh battery unit, but in terms of fast charging, you get 50W support instead of 65W. However, the company is bundling a 65W adapter in the box. In the software department, the Realme X7 Max runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Other features include a dual stereo speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Widevine L1 certification.

