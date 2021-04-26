Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow variant goes on sale: price, specs, and availability

The Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant will go on sale for the first time in India today. The Realme 8 series was unveiled in India on March 24 alone with Realme smart scale and smart bulb.

After more than a month, the fancy and flashy colour variant of the Realme 8 Pro will go on sale today. In case you were waiting for the same, you can grab the Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow starting today at 12 noon via Flipkart.

In addition to the Illuminating Yellow colour option, the device is also available in Infinite Blue, Infinite Black. The Illuminating Yellow is one of a kind colour option that magically glows the surroundings of the camera module along with "Dare to Leap" branding on the back. The fluorescent material absorbs light and glows in the dark so that you can flaunt the device at night.

Realme 8 Pro price and availability

The Realme 8 Pro comes in two configurations: 6+128GB and 8+128GB, priced Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. The device is available in Infinite Blue, Infinite Black colour option in addition to the Illuminating Yellow.

You can avail 10% instant discount on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit on Flipkart.

Realme 8 Pro specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 8 Pro is one of the cheapest phones with a 108MP camera in India undercutting the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The device uses Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 image sensor for the primary camera followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. Selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter.

The Realme 8 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G processor and sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also has a sleek profile with 8.1mm thickness and 176-gram weight. The Realme 8 Pro also packs in an in-display fingerprint scanner.

(Image credit: Realme)