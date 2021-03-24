Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Realme today unveiled two new smartphones under the Realme 8 series of smartphones along with ecosystem products such as the Smart Scale and Smart Bulb.

Realme’s number series has historically been very competitive in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment of India. This time, the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro will go head to head against Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 10 series. The products were launched via an online event, and will also be available in certain European countries.

Realme 8 Pro

The Realme 8 Pro aims to bring the best stuff from its predecessor to a lower price point. It is also the brand’s first smartphone with a 108MP camera, using Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. Along with it is an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP black and white camera. Shooting modes include 108MP, starry mode, tilt-shift, portraits, etc.

The Realme 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset once again, along with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. As for the display, we get a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with 1,000 nits of peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Notably, the refresh rate is only 60Hz.

Even with a slim 8.1mm profile and 176-gram weight, the phone manages to offer a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. A 65W Super Dart adapter will be included in the box. Other features include a triple-card slot, Android 11, Hi-Res audio certification and more.

The Realme 8 Pro come in two configurations, each with 128GB of storage. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 17,999 while the 8GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Colour options include Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, Illuminating Yellow. The first sale is scheduled for March 25 on Flipkart.

Realme 8

The company claims that the Realme 8 will bring “perfection” to the sub-Rs 15,000 segment of smartphones . It is amongst the slimmest phones to offer a 5,000mAh battery, coming in at 7.9mm and 177 grams. With support for 30W Dart charging, it should take about 65 minutes for a full charge.

On the inside, it is powered by the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, along with LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage across the board.

A similar 6.4-inch AMOLED display is found on the front of the Realme 8, with 1,000 nits of brightness, 60Hz refresh rate and optical fingerprint sensor – making it one of the cheapest phones to offer that.

There are four cameras on the back, helmed by a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a duo of 2MP shooters. For selfies, there’s a 16MP camera on the front. Tilt-shift, starry night, trendy portraits, dual-video are all available.

Realme 8 price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, and goes up to Rs 15,999 for 6GB RAM and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB variant. Colour options include Cyber Silver and Cyber Black. It will be available on Flipkart starting March 25.

Realme Smart Scale

The Realme Smart Scale is a new fitness product that can monitor 16 different parameters such as weight, body-fat percentage, heart-rate and much more. It has an accuracy of 50 grams, so it could also be used to weigh food items or pets. All data will be tracked via the Realme Link app.

Priced at Rs 1,999, it will be available in blue and white colours and will go on sale on March 30.

Realme Smart Bulb

The Realme smart bulb covers the full RGB spectrum, enabling it to cycle through 16 million colour combinations. Along with support for Google Assistant and Alexa, it has features such as smartphone control, schedules, colour change, sync to music and more. The 9W variant is priced at Rs 799 while the 12W variant is priced at Rs 999. They will come with a two-year warranty, and will be available starting March 30.

The company also confirmed that a 5G variant of the Realme 8 series will launch in India soon.