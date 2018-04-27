Pretend to be David Bailey with Rollei's new instant camera

Rollei, perhaps most famous for its twin lens reflex (TLR) range of Rolleiflex medium format cameras made famous by the likes of David Bailey, is back with the Rolleiflex Instant Kamera.

Sharing the same iconic and instantly recognizable design as its forebears, the new Rolleiflex Instant Kamera is a TLR camera that shoots Fujifilm Instax Mini film.

When using a TLR camera you frame shots with the camera at your waist, perfect for street photography while on the move – just look down to compose your shot and fire.

The large Fresnel anti-glare coated viewfinder on the Instant Kamera delivers a 1:1 preview of your image, while there's also a magnifier that flips up so you can take a closer look at the image you're capturing, just like on a traditional Rolleiflex camera.

Manual focus and aperture control

The magnifier will be especially handy as focusing is adjusted manually, with a focus range of 48cm to infinity. The focal length of the lens hasn't been revealed, but you can control the aperture range (which runs from f/5.6 to f/22), while exposure is taken care of for you by a built-in ambient light meter Ambient Light Meter. To check if a shot will be exposed correctly you'll need to check the green/orange light before triggering the shutter button.

If you fancy getting your hands on a Rollei Instant Kamera, Rollei is seeking funding on Kickstarter, where backers can pledge $395 (about £290) to secure one for themselves, with shipping included. Deliveries are expected to start for Kickstarter backers in October.