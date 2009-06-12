Top 15 festival gadgets

If you're heading to one of the many fantastic festivals in the UK or abroad this year, you're guaranteed a fantastic weekend away from the rigours of everyday life.

However, for many tech fans a weekend away from phones, PCs, gadgets and the National Grid is enough to bring them out in hives. That's why we've trawled the internet for the best gadgets to help you stay in touch, save money and have a stress free weekend at the best festivals this summer has to offer.

Freeloader Solar Charger - £29.95

Use the sun's rays to charge your phone - if you can find any

Any festival goer knows the constant battle with keeping their phone charged all weekend, and the hardships of keeping in touch with friends when the juice starts to dwindle.

If you're going to some of the season's sunnier festivals this year, such as Bestival, Big Chill or Benacassim then the Freeloader Solar Charger is the most essential item for keeping friends together.

The Freeloader comes with attachments for every type of mobile phone and an hour in the sun outside the tent can give you a day extra piece of mind.

Buy it here: Firebox