Google Glass stereo earbuds to let you nod your futuristic head to Play Music

Google Glass owners will soon be able to complete their look and properly too-cool-for-school head bob thanks to newly announced earbuds and Google Play Music support.

The search engine giant is out with news that stereo earbuds specifically designed for both Google Glass V1 and Google Glass 2 will go on sale in the future.

"They're lightweight and uniquely engineered to deliver crisp, full-range audio while still letting you hear your surroundings," explained the official Glass Google+ account.

"You can also rock out in style by customizing your buds with five interchangeable color caps."

The earbud cap colors were designed to match Glass' frame colors: tangerine, sky, cotton, shale and charcoal, and and they'll cost $85 (about £53, AU$90), a Google spokesperson told TechRadar.

Glass' Google Play Music includes All Access

Going along with this first look at the stereo earbuds was the announcement that Google Play Music is also coming to Glass.

"In the next few weeks, we'll roll out a new voice command ("OK Glass, listen to") so you can access your tracks from +Google Play Music," wrote the Glass Google+ page.

Best of all, this includes the millions of songs Google has catalogued as part of its subscription-based streaming service, All Access.

Google showed off the stereo headphones, music streaming integration and Sound Search in a promotional YouTube video featuring a day in the life of Young Guru.

This Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and audio engineer made the new earbuds appear somewhat fashionably acceptable, unlike most foolish-looking people sporting wearable tech.