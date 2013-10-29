Google Glass 2 shown off with mono earbud, no other visible tweaks

Show and tell was always our favorite subject in elementary school, and today Google indulged the kid in us by revealing its redesigned version of Google Glass.

On October 28 the company announced Explorers would be able to swap out their current wearable for an updated version. Taking to Google+ today, the folks at Glass felt the public was better served seeing Glass 2.0 rather than having it described to them.

The most noticeable change with Google Glass 2 is the inclusion of a single earbud, which is stamped with Glass logo. It looks to connect to Glass' touchpad via a microUSB cord.

The new spectacles are designed to work with "future lines of shades and prescription frames," though the images out today don't show what that set up will look like.

A budding new design

As was mentioned, Explorers will be able to do a one-time trade of their current headsets for the new Glass model if they sign up to do so in the next 60 days.

Explorers are now also able to invite three friends to join the program within the next 14 days, according to a Glass message picked up by Engadget. The new invitees will still have to pay $1,500 (about £927, AU$1,561) to get a pair.

As for the rest of us, the expectation is that Glass will become widely available in 2014, and it's unclear if new editions of Glass will be out before then.