TIPA announces its awards for the best cameras of 2015

This is the 25th year of the TIPA awards and what started out as an association of European photo magazines in 1991 has now expanded into a global concern. TIPA awards are only given to products which have been tested and reviewed by the magazines, and are voted on annually by TIPA members. A TIPA award is big news for camera makers since they can then use the TIPA logo on their marketing materials. So here's list of this year's winners, some comments of our own and links to our reviews on Techradar.