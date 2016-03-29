Sony's new camera hopes to show you that size does matter

Sony has introduced a new superzoom bridge camera with the RX10 mark III.

The new camera incorporates a 1-inch, 20.1MP megapixel sensor and a 25x super-telephoto zoom lens. The built-in Zeiss Vario-Sonnar f2.4-4 lens offers an 35mm equivalent focal range of 24-600mm.

At the core of the camera is also an BIONZ X image processing engine coupled with a DRAM chip for extra memory. Together, the two components offer users a whole slew of fast shooting options.

For example, users will be able to take super slow motion video capture at up to 1000 fps. Coupled with Sony's claims the camera can autofocus as fast as 0.09 seconds, the RX10 III might prove to be one of the best cameras to capture sports and wildlife.

As with the Japanese firm's other cameras, the RX10 III also captures 4K video and offers a wide sensitivity range of ISO 64 to 12,800. Other specs for the camera include a XGA OLED Tru-Finder electronic viewfinder with 2.35 million dots of resolution.

The new Sony Cyber-shot RX10 III available first in the UK this April and priced at £1,250. The camera will also release in the US later this May for about $1,500, as Sony has not finalized pricing.

Sony FE 70-300mm f4.5

Compacts weren't the only cameras getting new telephoto lenses, Sony also announced the new FE 70-300mm f4.5-5.6 G OSS. This is Sony's longest reaching lens for its E-mount family thus far and with a minimum focusing distance of 3-feet (0.9m), it can also be used for tele-macro photography.

Internally, the lens features four aspherical glass elements, two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements and Sony's Nano AR coating. Put all together they should suppress spherical aberration, distortion and chromatic aberration.

The Sony FE 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 G OSS telephoto zoom lens will be available in the UK this April for £1,150. In the following month the lens will also arrive stateside for about $1,200.

Sony FE 50mm f1.8

Expanding its line of prime lenses, Sony also announced a new FE 50mm f1.8. Like any standard nifty-fifty, the 50mm is a normal focal length lens that approximates the human eye's field of view. The f1.8 aperture will also allow photographers to really narrow their depth of field and introduce gorgeous bokeh.

Arriving in the UK later this April, the new FE 50mm f1.8 will ring up for £240 and the lens will also be available in the US this may for about $250.