Lumix cameras falling out of favour at Panasonic, just 5 new models in 2014?

New Panasonic Lumix digital cameras could be about to become an endangered species, with reports claiming the company is pulling back from the market.

Nikkei sources believe the Japanese giant plans to launch just five cameras in 2014, half the amount it released during the current year.

The digital camera unit is expected to report a loss once again this year, and the company wants to focus on the exploits that actually make money, the report claimed.

Panasonic is also scaling back its television production as it shifts away from consumer tech and towards automotive tech and housing fixtures.

Critical acclaim

While the company is struggling to attract consumers - with sales expected to fall by 2 million this year - it's not as if the company is short of critical acclaim.

The brand new Panasonic Lumix GM1, its smallest Micro Four-Thirds camera to date, earned a rare five star rating from TechRadar in an extensive review published this week.

The Lumix GM1 earned plaudits for its remarkably compact design, built in Wi-Fi and digital filters.

If it continues to produce cameras of this quality, maybe Panasonic will discover that less is more in 2014.

