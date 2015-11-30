New Telco OVO to offer unmetered V8 Supercars streaming over mobile

Though today’s best mobile phones have the capacity to provide us with all the content in the world at the drop of a hat, strict data allowances usually stop us from accessing that information, in fear of being stuck with a massive bill after the fact.

Introducing OVO, the new hybrid telco and streaming service by My Mobile Data that aims to give its customers unmetered access to specific services.

Which services, you ask? Well, OVO has announced that it has signed a 3-year deal with the V8 Supercars racing federation, so users will be able to stream V8 content without worrying about their data being chewed up.

This should please V8 fans, as research by My Mobile Data has found that 81 per cent of V8 Supercars fans polled named their mobile phones as the main device used to consume entertainment.

And V8 Supercars content is just the beginning – OVO says it’s got a number of other content partnerships currently in the works.

Mount Streamorama

Of the announcement, OVO chairman Barry O’Brien said “just as Netflix has redefined how consumers watch programmes, OVO changes how fans engage with sports and entertainment and consume content.”

On top of free V8 Supercars content, OVO will also offer unlimited national calls and SMS using the Optus Network.

OVO’s services will commence operation in early December, selling contract-free SIM cards online which will be delivered to customers by mail.

WIll unmetered V8 Supercars content be enough to differentiate OVO from the network resellers that have come (and gone) in the past? Maybe, but we sure hope those other content partnerships it has in the pipeline involve the likes of Spotify, Netflix or Stan...