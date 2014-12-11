The Galaxy A7 might be even better than we thought

The Galaxy S6 might not be the only high-end Samsung on the way

We're expecting Samsung to officially announce the Galaxy A7 any day now, but in the meantime there's no end to the rumours surrounding it, and the latest leak suggests it might be a little more powerful than we previously thought.

According to this latest rumour the Samsung Galaxy A7 will have an octa-core Exynos 5433 processor (the same chip as powers some versions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 4), with four cores clocked at 1.8GHz and the other four at 1.3GHz.

That's a bit of a boost over the lower-end 1.5GHz octa-core Snapdragon 615 chip we'd previously heard it would be packing. Though as Samsung sometimes releases regional variations of its phones it's possible that some countries will still be in for the Snapdragon 615 even if this new information is correct.

Not totally different

The leak comes from "insiders" speaking to SamMobile and most of the other specs match what we'd heard before, including a 5.5-inch 1080p screen, 2GB of RAM, a 13MP main camera, a 5MP front-facing snapper, Android 4.4 and dimensions of 150 x 75 x 6.3mm, making it Samsung's slimmest phone yet.

But there are a few additional details, such as the fact that it will apparently have a 2,600mAh battery, 16GB of storage and weigh 150g. If true, while it should be Samsung's thinnest phone, it won't be its lightest, but that's to be expected with the metal build it's likely to sport.

It's unclear when the A7 will be announced, but with the Galaxy A5 already on sale in China we imagine it won't be long.