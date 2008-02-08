Nokia N96 coming this week?

The successor to the popular Nokia N95 is reportedly coming to Mobile World Congress this week

The successor to the popular Nokia N95 is rumoured to be on its way to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which takes place over the coming week.

Details for the Nokia N96 were briefly leaked on Nokia’s German site (the page has since been taken down), so putting two and two together makes us think the new handset is due to be unveiled in Barcelona.

More memory

Specs for the Nokia N96 include 3G connectivity, a 2.8-inch QVGA LCD screen, Wi-Fi b/g, GPS functionality, a 5-megapixel camera plus a second VGA camera for video calls, and an expandable microSD slot, IntoMobile.com reports.

The new Nokia N96 also packs 16GB of internal memory, which is unseen in mobile phones so far (apart from the recently beefed-up 16GB Apple iPhone), 30fps video recording with flash, microUSB connectivity, an FM radio and a web browser featuring Flash Lite 3. DVB-H digital TV reception is also included.

The Nokia N96 will be longer and wider than the Nokia N95, but slightly thinner. There’s no word yet on when the handset will be out, or any pricing details. But stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest news from the Mobile World Congress, where more is likely to be revealed.