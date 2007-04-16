Nokia 6120 classic delivers 3G HSDPA

Classic looking but packed with Symbian S60 smartphone technology and 3G high-speed HSDPA connectivity, Nokia unveiled its new 6120 candybar phone today.
With HSDPA built in, the 6120 offers maximum download speeds on 3G networks of up to 3.6Mbit/s - nearly 10 times faster than regular 3G. In contrast to the gold-plated Nokia 8800 Sirocco Gold announced yesterday, the 6120 adopts an understated design yet is a powerful smartphone, with a slim body and large display.
A 2-megapixel camera is built into the back of the phone, with a secondary video calling camera up front. Video streaming and high-speed downloading of video and audio content are supported, while a full Nokia web browser is featured in the phone's software. The phone also comes with a multi-format digital music player and FM radio built in.
As well as S60 smartphone functionality - enabling downloading of additional sophisticated applications - the 6120 supports email with attachments, and is geared up with an easy Set Up Wizard for messaging applications, plus a Data Transfer app for transferring information easily from another Nokia phone.
The 6120 is lined up for release in the second quarter of this year, priced at 260 euro (£175) SIM-free.
Commenting on the release of the 6120, Peter Ropke, senior vice president, Mobile Phones, Nokia said: "With the HSDPA technology, S60 operating system and the wide range of features of the Nokia 6120 classic, consumers will be able to make their daily lives more manageable."
Key features include:
- 3G/HSDPA and Quad-band GSM/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900
- HSDPA up to 3.6Mbit/s
- Symbian S60 platform, 3.1 Edition
- Dimensions: 105 (h) x 46(w) x 15(d) mm, Weight 89g
- 2-inch 16 million-colour QVGA, TFT display (320x240 pixels)
- 35MB internal memory plus MicroSD card support up to 2GB (256MB card supplied)
- 2-megapixel camera with flash and 4x zoom
- Video record/playback
- Video calling
- Video streaming/download
- Music player (MP3, M4A, eAAC , WMA)
- Stereo FM radio with Visual Radio support
- Web browser
- Email with attachment viewer
- Stereo headset supplied
- Stereo Bluetooth connectivity
- Mini USB
- 2.5mm headphone jack socket
- Standby time: Up to 230 hours
- Talk time: Up to 3.1 hrs