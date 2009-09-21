London is identity theft 'black spot'

London is the UK’s identity theft ‘black spot’ with Londoners four times more likely to be victims of ID theft and ‘information crimes’ than other Brits, according to the newly re-launched BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

The BCS is launching a new campaign, featuring high profile ads on the side of London’s black cabs, highlighting the problem, which is most problematic amongst young single professionals.

55,000 phones lost a year

“A recent survey of 300 black cab drivers in London put the number of mobile phones left in black cabs at more than 55,000 per year plus 6,193 other devices such as laptops,” claims the BCS.

Londoners need to realise that it is far more than their iPhone or work’s laptop they are losing when they drunkenly forget to pick it up on the way home from their post-work drinks on a Friday night!

“Poor information management hurts people and corporations,” said David Clarke, Chief Executive Officer at BCS.

“Londoners must realise that losing their phones, laptops, handbags or briefcases is like giving a thief the keys to your home. It’s time to take more care of your personal data. Start by checking out our Data Guardianship Code.”

Info crime hotspots

Apparently the worst ‘info crime’ hotspots in the capital are Kensington, Victoria, Clapham Junction and Hammersmith.

“I welcome the BCS campaign” said the government’s Deputy Information Commissioner, David Smith.

“It is important that people protect their own information - this initiative will help make sure that personal information does not end up in the wrong hands.”

You can see the BCS’s new Data Guardianship Code over at the organisation’s newly re-launched website at www.bcs.org/datacode along with more on the Get Safe Online campaign at www.getsafeonline.org/