LG G Flex 3 might not be dead after all

Despite getting solid reviews for the LG G Flex and LG G Flex 2 it was starting to look like LG might never make an LG G Flex 3 and instead leave Samsung to scoop up all the fans of curved screens.

But while we would have expected to see the phone months ago, a new rumor suggests the LG G Flex 3 might still be on the way, as according to a tipster speaking to Phones Spot the LG G Flex 3 will be announced at IFA 2016, which takes place from September 2-7.

Apparently it will have a 5.5-inch QHD screen, Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM, which would make it a match on paper for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, albeit with a different type of curve in all likelihood.

Wide-angles and modules

The camera sounds like the LG G5's though, with both a 16MP and 8MP camera on the back and another 8MP one on the front. Presumably the 8MP one on the back will be wide-angle, like it is on the LG G5, though the leak doesn't specify.

Rounding out the specs there's apparently either 32GB or 64GB of built in storage along with a microSD card slot and the phone is said to be modular like the LG G5.

The specs sound believable, though by September it will likely have the Samsung Galaxy Note 6 and iPhone 7 to compete with, so it might feel a bit less like a flagship than it would if it launched now. We'd also suggest not getting your hopes up, as this is the first we've heard of the phone in months and it comes from an unknown source.