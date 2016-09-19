Google Pixel XL might have made a cameo in this Nest commercial

We've seen a slew of renders and leaks from third-party reports about what the upcoming Google Pixel phones will look like, but now we've got our clearest look at the phone yet thanks to ... Nest?

Android Police received a recording of an ad from the Netherlands which shows a woman using a phone that looks suspiciously similar to leaked renders of the Pixel XL we've seen previously.

Read more: Google Pixel 3 review

The ad is of a happy family using their Nest products, like the Nest Cam and Nest Protect. The camera then briefly zooms in on the woman holding a white phone, which features the two-tone color scheme featured in other Pixel XL leaks.

The ad shows a silver and white color scheme

While most of the leaked renders have featured a black-on-black version of the Pixel XL, this is the first time we've seen the phone with a gray aluminum unibody and white glass back.

Android Police is still dubious about the authenticity of the device, as it could just be a mockup designed to look like the final phone. The sensors seem to be in the correct place, but the recorded video of the ad doesn't have enough fidelity to really dissect the phone's design.

Pixel price

Since your head is probably spinning with all these leaks, here's a look at what we know so far about the upcoming Google Pixel phones:

The phone will come in 5- and 5.5-inch sizes.

They're expected to be announced on October 4 and released on October 20.

HTC will likely build both phones, though Huawei is also in the running.

The phones will run Android Nougat.

The phones will likely debut Google's Daydream VR platform.

Although initial reports expected the Pixel and Pixel XL to start around the same price as the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P, the latest word is that the phones could be much more expensive. An anonymous source speaking with Android Police claims the smaller 5-inch Google Pixel will start at $650 (about £500, AU$860).

That's a lot of money, especially when Nexus owners are used to paying budget prices for flagship performance. For reference, the Nexus 5X costs $350 (£260, AU$579) and the Nexus 6P costs $500 (£449, AU$899). If the report is true, the price of the Pixels will be more in line with what Apple charges for its unlocked iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Android Police says Google will offer financing for its Pixel phones for people who can't drop that much money at once. There will allegedly be an extended warranty plan that covers accidental damage that will cost $99 for the Pixel and $129 for the Pixel XL.

Take these rumors with a grain of salt, as this news comes from a single unknown source. We're only a couple of weeks away from an official announcement, so we won't have to wait long to find out what the new devices will actually cost.