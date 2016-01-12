Google IO 2016 dates: Here's when Google makes it next big announcements

Google IO 2016 is coming back to the hood where it all began.

CEO Sundar Pichai revealed on Twitter the annual Google dev fest is taking place May 18 - May 20. It will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, a large concert venue, in Mountain View, home to Google.

In years past, the conference was house in San Francisco's Moscone Center, which also plays host to Apple's WWDC and many more techy gatherings. Google seems keen to create its own unique space for the event, plus make it an easier commute for Googlites. And, it being late spring in California, we should be in for splendid weather in an outdoor setting.

More details on the event are due out soon, Pichai said.

Google IO 2016 to bring the goods

IO is when Google makes its major announcements for the year, and none will be bigger than Android N.

The next major mobile operating system - we hope - brings some significant updates and continues the improvements we saw in Android Marshmallow. We're also keen to see further Android Wear and Chrome OS developments, and whether Google plans to make more tablets, like Pixel C.

An overhead view of Shoreline Amphitheatre

Shoreline is a unique space in that, being a concert venue by night, it has large parking lots. This would be the perfect space to show off Google's self-driving cars and/or robots. Unlike Moscone Center, which is in the heart of San Francisco and surrounded by busy city streets, huge swatchs of open concrete will be at Google's disposal. We smell some self-driving car test drives.

Stay tuned to techradar as we bring you more details on Google IO.