4G boost for Boost Mobile customers

Boost Mobile is belatedly embracing the world of 4G, announcing that customers will have access to increased data speeds from 29 September on its two prepaid recharge offers.

Customers need not worry, though, as Boost promises it will not be charging new or existing customers higher prices as a result of the introduction.

Boost will continue to offer its $20 ULTRA recharge, which offers 1GB of data and an addition 500MB every Sunday, and its $40 UNLTD recharge, which offers 3GB of data and an additional 1GB every Sunday.

To celebrate Boost's 4G launch the company is offering $40 UNLTD customers a bonus 1GB of data every Sunday, taking total data from 7GB to 11GB. Boost customers will certainly need the 4G to get through all of that.