Only a few days left to pre-order Samsung S20 Plus and Ultra deals with free earbuds

It has become common practice for the big-name brands to lob a tasty freebie your way to pull you in and convince you to pre-order a phone. In the case of Samsung's latest trio, that means a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus.

Sounds good right...a free pair of 2020 truly wireless earbuds for free? Well, with pre-orders ending on Sunday, March 8, you will have to act with some speed if you want that added bit of value.

Of course, you could always wait for Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals, or for the larger Ultra to be released and offer up some savings further down the line. However, it will likely be some time before we see any considerable drop in price meaning pre-ordering will be your best bet right now.

For those interested in the cheaper Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, there really is no rush. Samsung has skipped out on any pre-order rewards with the smallest of the three handsets so you won't be missing out if you wait a bit longer.

Want to pre-order one of these two Samsung phone deals? We've listed our favourite contracts so far for both phones below, or you can use our S20 Plus deals and S20 Ultra deals guides to find the best tariff for you.

Our favourite Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Fonehouse | Three | £38.99 upfront| 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £55pm

Three seems to offer the best value with its 100GB data plans. With this one, you're getting an affordable price of £55 a month and £38.99 upfront while still securing a pretty massive 100GB. Through price and data, this quickly becomes one of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals around.



Our favourite Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deal:

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £79 upfront| 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £74pm

Want to be on EE - the #1 network? Well, it's going to cost you a premium fair. This is the best EE S20 Ultra plan and costs £74 a month and £79 upfront. However, at this price you're getting 100GB of data, making it a pretty impressive price for what is normally one of the pricier networks.

How to claim free Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus:

Unfortunately, your phone doesn't just automatically come with the earbuds, you do have to claim them. But don't worry, this is pretty easy to do.

Once your phone has arrived, open up the Samsung Members App on your phone and provide proof of purchase when prompted. The Samsung team will review said claim and confirm if it has been validated. If it has, your earbuds will arrive within 45 days.

What are the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra like?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

The S20 Plus is the middle choice of the three new handsets, landing you a high-performance camera set-up with the addition of a depth vision lens allowing you to create 3D-feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Finally, we have the impressive-sounding 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra'. It has the most advanced camera, offering a 108MP camera and the ability to dynamically shift between that mode and a 12MP option. And most impressively, the S20 Ultra offers 100x space zoom to completely show up the Huawei P30 Pro. It also has the largest battery at 5000mAh.