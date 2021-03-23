OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro revealed - here's what we know

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have both been unveiled at the company's big March 23 launch. We're gently learning about the two new handsets, and we'll be providing you with details on the phones as we hear them.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro's main focus is its camera. Developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, the device will come with a 50MP ultrawide camera, with a larger sensor than even the iPhone 12 Pro Max's main sensor, according to OnePlus.

With this partnership comes Natural Color Calibration, a feature intended to provide better color accuracy and better overall photo quality, if OnePlus's claims are to confirmed.

The device will also be using a custom Sony IMX 789 sensor, which OnePlus says will deliver balanced lighting alongside impressive detail without the need for editing.

There's an orange shutter button on the camera this time, too, as well as a new watermark with the Hasselblad branding.