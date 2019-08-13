Nikon reportedly registers another camera, but will it be a Z-series mirrorless model?

Is Nikon's next Z-series mirrorless camera about to land? After reports that Nikon has registered a model for wireless certification, it's starting to look more likely.

Japanese camera rumors site Nokishita has spotted that a model with the code name N1912 has been registered with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in Indonesia. There's no clue as to what the model is, however, only that it's due for recertification three years from now, in 2022.

The Nikon Z6 was announced in August last year. (Image credit: TechRadar)

The news comes after months of rumors as to how the company will expand its Z mirrorless system. The line is almost due to blow out the candles on its first birthday cake, and while a number of lenses have been added since its inception, the line is still based around the two Z6 and Z7 (pictured top) that were announced at the outset.

So what's likely?

While these new details don't suggest the model will belong to any particular format, Nikon has previously stated that it would be concentrating on medium- to high-end DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, in addition to lenses for these systems.

That hasn't stopped it from releasing affordable compacts and the entry-level Nikon D3500 DSLR, but the company is no doubt aware that it will only be able to appeal to a certain demographic with two similar Z-series models – and an entry-level Nikon Z-system camera is precisely what would make sense right now.

Nikon currently doesn't have an entry-level mirrorless equivalent to its popular D3500 DSLR (Image credit: Future)

We've heard rumors of the Nikon Z1, Z3, Z5 and Z9, and no doubt at some point there will be an option to satisfy both those on a budget and those demanding D5-level performance, and everyone in between. But with the recent leak of images from a patent that show the design of a model without a viewfinder, it seems that it will be the more affordable end of the Z-series spectrum that gets some attention first.

Alternatively, could this be another DSLR? Quite possibly, although with the D850 remaining a popular choice for all kinds of applications, it perhaps makes sense that Nikon should focus on a more junior option, such as an update to the D7500 or D500, or a Nikon D6 model that would update the pro-sports-focused D5.