New House of Marley wireless headphones make music eco-friendly

House of Marley, the brand famed for its sustainable audio gadgets, has announced its latest release, the Positive Vibration XL Wireless headphones.

These eco-friendly cans are a continuation of the company's popular Positive Vibration series, and are the first over-ear headphones in the range. They cost $99.99 / £99.99 / AU$149.95.

House of Marley says that the Positive Vibration XL offer "a more premium listening and comfort experience for everyday use, with longer battery life and USB-C quick charging".

Good for your ears, good for the Earth

The Positive Vibration XL are made from FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified wood, stainless steel recyclable aluminum, and House of Marley's proprietary REWIND fabric, which is composed of recycled plastic bottles.

Soft foam ear cushions means that long listening sessions shouldn't be uncomfortable; something made possible by these cans' 24-hour battery life. That's pretty good for wireless over-ear headphones, particularly at this price point.

While House of Marley hasn't offered much information about the sound profile of these headphones, we do know that they come with 40mm drivers, which should make for a powerful sound.

As well as blasting your music, these headphones can be used for making and receiving calls, thanks to an inbuilt microphone. This also allows you to summon your device's voice assistant, hands-free.

The release of a new model means that older headphones in the Positive Vibration range could well be reduced for Black Friday and Cyber Monday; last year's sales saw some fantastic headphone deals, so it's worth bookmarking our Black Friday deals page for the latest updates.