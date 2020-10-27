Netflix sets a date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4

Netflix has set a release date for the fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – it's arriving on December 31, 2020. This final sequence of eight episodes is technically the second half of its second season.

The horror-tinged reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based on an Archie Comics revamp of the character that started back in 2014, stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis. It's a far more serious take than you might expect, given the character's roots.

The third season ended with a whole bunch of time travel-related story twists – each episode of season 4 has been compared to a mini horror movie by the show's creators. Hey, it's a shame they couldn't release it on Halloween...

Here's the trailer Netflix just released for the final season:

Get ready 🖤 Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres Dec 31 pic.twitter.com/Xscznyn25cOctober 26, 2020

Netflix's many cancellations

Netflix has chopped a whole bunch of shows this year, including The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Teen shows like I Am Not Okay With This, Teenage Bounty Hunters and The Society have bore the brunt of the cancellations – but wrestling series GLOW also got cut this year, despite having previously been renewed.

It's not a cancellation, either, but it's looking like Netflix's Mindhunter isn't coming back for season 3, either.

Ah well – you've still got The Witcher season 2 and Stranger Things season 4 to look forward to.