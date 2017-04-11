Netflix lining up its first TV BAFTA as The Crown dominates nominations

Netflix has been handed many accolades since launching its own Originals content, but there’s still a gaping hole in its trophy cabinet, a BAFTA for its TV work.

Earlier this year Netflix did scoop up its first BAFTA Film award, for Ava DuVernay's 13th, but its TV series have yet to be honoured by the British Academy.

That could all be about to change, however, with the royal family detailing drama The Crown having just been nominated for a raft of awards.

Sweeping up on the nominations front, The Crown has been put forward for five separate awards, including Best Drama Series, Best Actress and both Best Supporting Actor and Actress titles.

The Crown isn’t Netflix’s only BAFTA nominee either, with sci-fi hit Stranger Things looking to take the honours in the International category.

This is just the latest step in the rise of streaming giants on the awards front, with both Netflix and Amazon challenging traditional platforms and production houses with a raft of Golden Globe successes and even a spattering of Oscars nominations.

So far, however, Netflix has been unable to secure on of British TV’s biggest prizes.

Rubbing salt Into Netflix’s BAFTA-shaped wound, bitter rival Amazon Prime already has one having last year beat Netflix to the trophy.

Taking home the gong in the International category, an award it’s once again nominated for, Amazon’s Transparent saw off competition from Netflix’s Narcos to receive the coveted accolade.

This hasn’t been Netflix’s only near miss with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts either.

At the same ceremony, Making a Murderer lost out to the BBC’s period drama Poldark for the Radio Times Audience Award.

Winners of the 2017 British Academy Television Awards will be announced on May 14. Head to Bafta.org for the full list of nominees.