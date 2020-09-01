Motorola Razr 2020 renders and specs leaked, pointing to a 5G upgrade

We’re expecting Motorola to follow up the Motorola Razr with the Motorola Razr 2020 soon, and we now have a clearer idea of what to expect from the new foldable phone, as a leaker has revealed a number of possible specs and even some renders.

Ishan Agarwal (a leaker with a decent track record) has said that the phone will have a Snapdragon 765G chipset, which is an upper mid-range one that in power terms isn’t a massive upgrade on the Snapdragon 710 in the Motorola Razr 2019, but importantly it supports 5G.

Indeed, that looks to be a key feature of this new model, with the source (and some previous sources) even referring to the phone as the Motorola Razr 5G, so it’s possible the phone will launch as that rather than the Motorola Razr 2 or the Razr 2020, which are two other possibilities.

motorola razr 5G seems like a good upgrade over the #motorolarazr... It's getting SD765G 5G Chipset with 48MP Main Camera & 20MP Front Camera. Battery has been upgraded to 2,800 mAH.It's lighter now, 190g. 168.5x72.5x8mm are the new dimensions. Thoughts? #motorola #razr5g pic.twitter.com/Da8jhNJD2tAugust 31, 2020

Agarwal added that the Motorola Razr 5G apparently has a 48MP main camera and a 20MP front-facing one. Those would both be upgrades – at least in terms of megapixels – on the 16MP and 5MP cameras found on the Razr 2019. Those specs are also in line with an earlier leak from Evan Blass – a leaker who has a great track record.

The battery meanwhile is said to be 2,800mAh, which is slightly up on the 2,510mAh of its predecessor, and it’s said to have dimensions of 168.5 x 72.5 x 8mm and a weight of 190g. That would make the Motorola Razr 2020 slightly shorter and lighter but thicker than the 172 x 72 x 6.9mm and 205g original foldable Razr.

Finally, Agarwal also included some renders of the phone. They apparently show the Motorola Razr 2020 in a ‘Polished Graphite’ shade and they line up with earlier leaked images of the phone, showing a design that’s similar to its predecessor but without the physical fingerprint scanner on the chin.

We would of course take all of this with a pinch of salt, but we should find out the truth soon, as Motorola is expected to unveil the Razr 2020 on September 9.

That said, Ross Young (a leaker who focuses on smartphone screens) replied to Agarwal’s tweet suggesting that potential buyers wait for a model in early 2021, which will apparently come with a 6.85-inch main screen (up from 6.2 inches on the Motorola Razr 2019) and a front display of over 3 inches (up from 2.7).

This too we’d take with a pinch of salt, but with the Razr 2 sounding like a modest upgrade and a mid-range phone, it could make sense for Motorola to soon launch a higher end model as well.

Via PocketNow