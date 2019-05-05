MotoGP live stream: how to watch the 2019 Spanish motorcycle Grand Prix online from anywhere

The 2019 MotoGP 2019 season is well under way with the fourth race due to take place this weekend in Spain. On Marc Marquez's home turf, the Spanish motorcycle Grand Prix is going to be a real battle of a race for everyone else on the tarmac. And you can live stream the MotoGP action using this guide.

Spanish MotoGP 2019 - where and when The Spanish motorcycle Grand Prix, also known as the Gran Premio Red Bull de España, is held at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto. The big MotoGP race is due to start at 2pm local time. So that's 1pm BST, 8am ET, 5am PT.

The Gran Premio Red Bull de España will take place on Sunday, May 5 in Jerez. Last year saw Spain's own Marc Marquez (Honda) take the victory as he marched towards a third straight world title and five in the last six years. Also competing this year is the legendary Valentino Rossi, for his 19th year racing.

But the 2019 MotoGP hasn't been plain sailing for Marquez so far, he won in Argentina but Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) took the opening race in Qatar and Alex Rins (Suzuki) took top spot in the US. Will the Spaniards stronghold on title come to an end this year?

To keep up with every knee-scraping turn you can watch all the action using a live stream with this guide. Read on to live stream MotoGP 2019 from anywhere you happen to be in the world.

How to live stream MotoGP from outside your country

To see how you can live stream the MotoGP action in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, read on further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you want to stream the riding from outside your country, you may find that it's geo-blocked.

How to stream MotoGP live from Spain in the UK

BT Sport 2 will be showing all the action this year live on TV. The BT Sport app will let you watch on various other devices, too, including laptops, Apple and Android mobile devices and via your Windows 10 device. BT Sport is available for £6 per month to BT Broadband subscribers but for new customers packages that include broadband, and BT TV start at £35.99 per month. Not in the UK this weekend? Fear not, check out our advice on using a VPN above, and it will let you watch the UK coverage from wherever on Earth you are.

How to watch the Spanish MotoGP in the US

For US race fans it's beIN Sports that is your go-to MotoGP coverage provider. That means you can watch via the app or on your TV if you have this available where you are. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location showing the race.

How live stream the Spanish MotoGP in Australia

You're in luck Australia as the MotoGP is streamed on Network Ten, 10 Bold and Fox Sports. So hopefully there's an option in there that's either already paid for by your current subscription or one that you can get access to easily. 10 Bold, is free-to-air so should be ideal for most. Apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to watch a Spanish MotoGP live stream in the Canada

Just like your US neighbours, Canadians can enjoy the motorbike racing action on beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for 2019. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get a Spanish MotoGP live stream in New Zealand