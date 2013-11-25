Rumour: Nokia plotting 8-inch Lumia 2020 tablet for early 2014 release

It's Nokia Lumia rumour time again, with reports this weekend claiming the company is building an 8-inch tablet to be released in the first three months of 2014.

According to the often-unreliable Digitimes website, the Lumia 2020 would be a smaller iteration of the recently announced Lumia 2520 tablet.

That would mean a high-end build, Windows 8.1 RT. a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor and 2GB RAM.

The report says the device is known as "Illusionist" internally, with Digitimes 'sources' claiming Nokia will target the mid-to-high-end sector of the market, meaning no Nexus 7-style price point.

Overdue

The Nokia Lumia 2520 marked the Finnish company's long-overdue entry into the tablet market, so it would be no surprise to see Nokia bust out another display size in the coming months.

In our recent hands-on review, the 2520 earned plaudits for its polycarbonate design, impressive 1080p display and an 11-hour battery life. We'll have a full review up shortly.

Via SlashGear