Evesham: Light Book is 'tiniest and lightest'

The Light Book has enough battery power to keep going for five hours

Evesham has launched a small notebook computer, saying it is the smallest and lightest notebook on the market with an optical drive.

Called Light Book, it features a screen that measures just 12.1 inches, and weighs only 1.2kg. The measurements are a compact 283 x 238 x 35mm.

It runs on Intel's Core Solo processor and an Intel GMA 950 video engine, and has enough battery power to keep going for five hours.

The Evesham Light Book is protected by finger print identification, offers Intel wireless LAN connectivity, and a 4-in-1 card reader.

The standard model costs £999 and comes with 512MB DDR RAM, a 60GB hard drive as well as 3 USB 2.0 ports, 1 CRT monitor port, and an internal microphone.

Japanese manufacturer Kohjinsha recently launched a 960g laptop in Japan with similar specs but no optical drive. Anna Lagerkvist